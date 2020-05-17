Police are investigating the discovery of a body in a creek

KANSAS CITY, Kans. — Kansas City Kansas Police are investigating the discovery of a dead body in a creek in the area of south 72nd Street and Osage.

Officers were dispatched to the scene just before 11:30 a.m. Sunday morning. The caller informed police that there appeared to be a body in a creek.

When officers arrived on the scene, they located the body of a white male laying in a nearby creek bed.

Detectives are looking for any witnesses that might lead them to the cause of the incident. Detectives continue to investigate the case.

Anyone with additional information is encouraged to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.