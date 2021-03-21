Police are investigating the latest homicide in Kansas City on Sunday evening

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Early Sunday evening police were called to the area of White Ave. and Smart Ave. to investigate calls about a shooting.

When officers arrived on the scene they found an adult male victim who had been shot. He died from his injuries at the scene.

Witnesses told police that two people showed up at the house, entered, and shot the victim. They ran from the house after the shooting.

Detectives are continuing to talk to witnesses as crime scene technicians look for evidence.

There is a $25,000 reward for information in this case. Anyone with any details about the homicide can call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.