KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Police are looking for a man, Donald Gappa, who hasn’t been seen since Friday evening at 6 p.m.

Gappa, 59, was last seen near 35th Street and Emanuel Cleaver II Blvd. He is 5’9” tall, 160 lbs., grey hair, brown eyes, wearing dark colored clothing.

He also requires medication, that he doesn’t have with him.

If located, call 911 or the missing person’s unit at 816-234-5136.