Shooting suspect barricaded in a home with two children

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police were called to the area of 44th and Norton Saturday to investigate the report of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found a woman who had been shot. They were able to get her out of the house and she was taken to the hospital for treatment of her non life-threatening injuries.

While officers were investigating, they discovered that the suspect and two children were upstairs. The officers requested for the suspect to come outside and surrender, and he refused.

Officers called for additional help. Currently the home is surrounded, and negotiators are attempting to end this incident peacefully.

The suspect is still in the house with the two kids.