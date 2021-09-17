Police arrest man in deadly Lawrence shooting near KU campus, looking for second suspect

LAWRENCE, Kan. — One person has been arrested and police are looking for a second suspect in connection to a deadly shooting last week near the University of Kansas campus.

Lawrence police said with the help of the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office they have arrested 18-year-old Javier Isidro Romero for suspicion of first-degree murder in the death of 18-year-old Christian Willis, of Wichita.

Willis was killed in a shooting last Wednesday, Sept. 8, at an apartment near 15th Street and Kentucky Street.

Lawrence police are also seeking information on the whereabouts of 19-year-old Andrel Darnell Spates, Jr. of Lawrence in connection with Willis’ murder.

Andrel Darnell Spates, Jr.

Spates is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on Spates is encouraged to call the Lawrence Kansas Police Department at 785-832-7509 or Crime Stoppers of Douglas County at 785-843-7477.