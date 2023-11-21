PLATTE CITY, Mo. — Platte City police have identified and arrested a suspect in a deadly shooting at a local Wendy’s parking lot.

The shooting happened just after 6:20 p.m. last Wednesday in the Wendy’s parking lot off Running Horse Road and Platte Falls Road.

When officers arrived on scene, they found two men down in the parking lot. First responders took the two men to the hospital where one died and another remains in critical condition.

Last week, police identified the victim as 18-year-old Kareem Z. Hassan.

Platte City police said over 70 leads and hundreds of hours helped identify a 22-year-old suspect. Terrion M. Gully-Henry is currently in custody and has been charged with attempting to deliver a controlled substance.

Gully-Henry has not been charged in Hassan’s death at this time, but Platte City Police Chief Joe Wellington Jr. said his agency will present their case to the prosecutor’s office for further review.