Police ask for help locating missing endangered teen from Olathe

OLATHE, Kan. — Olathe police are trying to locate a juvenile runaway that has been missing for nine days.

Hope Reighanne Heidenreich, 15, is 5-foot-4-inches, 215 pounds with blues eyes and may be in the Kansas City, Missouri area.

Heidenreich left her home on May 11 wearing a gray hoodie and dark sweatpants.

According to police, she is listed as endangered due to prescribed medication.

Heidenreich is known to dye her hair, but was last seen with light green and blonde hair.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Olathe Police Department at 913-971-6363 or the TIPS Hotline 816-474-8477.