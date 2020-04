KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police are asking for help finding an 85-year-old woman they say could be in danger.

Annie Yarlee went missing at 6:30 a.m. on April 24. She was last seen in the area of Independence Avenue and Myrtle Avenue wearing a red sweater and blue jeans. She’s described as standing 5-feet 7-inches tall and weighing 100 pounds.

Yarlee also has dementia and does not speak English, according to the statement. She is listed as “endangered.”

Police ask anyone who finds her to call 911.