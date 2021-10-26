Kansas City police asking for help in hit-and-run incident

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Police Department is looking for a suspect related to an injury accident involving a pedestrian on Sunday.

Police was dispatched to the area of 43rd Street and Main Street on a reported injury accident involving a pedestrian at about 3 a.m. Sunday morning. 

Upon arrival, officers found a victim that was struck by an unknown vehicle. The victim was taken to a local hospital and is in stable condition.

Police believe the suspect was driving a black Nissan Rouge, struck the victim and continued eastbound on 43rd Street.

Anyone with information on the suspect or suspect vehicle is asked to call at 816-482-8189 or the TIPS hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

