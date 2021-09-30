Police asking for tips after woman shot, killed leaving Kansas City, Kansas church

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Kansas City, Kansas police are putting a call for help out to the community following the shooting death of a 62-year-old woman earlier this month.

Lillian Jackson was shot on Saturday, September 18, as she was leaving church. An unintended victim of shots being fired between people in two vehicles.

It happened at North 3rd Street and Richmond Avenue at about 4 p.m. The bullets came from one block north and authorities do not know much about the suspects involved.

For Jackson, she was on her regular commute, approaching North 3rd Street and turning to head back home to Shawnee. She had made the drive more than frequently during her seven years at Mt. Zion Baptist Church just down the road.

“It was just more than I could take almost at the moment,” Pastor C.L. Bachus said.

“Four bullets hit the car and one of them hit her in her temple on this side, you know? And that’s the one. She was talking with her daughter on the phone when it happened,” Bachus said.

“Ms. Jackson was not involved in criminal activity,” Kansas City, Kansas Police Chief Karl Oakman said. “Ms. Jackson wasn’t involved in a confrontation. Ms. Jackson was volunteering at a house of the Lord on her way home on a Saturday evening.”

KCK police are asking anyone with information to come forward, including anonymously sharing concerns that individuals acting so recklessly with weapons should not be on the streets.

“This happened to Ms. Jackson. Tomorrow it could be my wife. It could be my son, my daughter. It could be any of your relatives. This was a situation that could have happened to any of us,” Oakman said.

“The members, one by one, said ‘Reverend I just cannot wrap my mind around this happening,'” Bachus said.

“She was a steady lady, you know? You could count on her to do anything that you asked her to do and whatever she was a part of she kind of gave it her all. That’s the kind of things she’s done since i’ve known her,” Bachus said.

“And, you know, it makes it hurt you know that you even live in a world or community where people can be that cold-blooded, even with an accident,” Bachus said.

People with information on this situation are asked to call the Crime Stoppers TIPS Hotline: 816-474-8477.