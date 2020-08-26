Police, ATF offers $5,000 reward in KC church fire

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) are offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest of a suspect accused of setting a church on fire.

Official say at about 3:00 Wednesday morning, a man set a fire to the Beyond Thee Four Walls Outreach Ministry Church located at 5910 E. US 40 Highway.

Police have released a short video of the suspect starting the fire. As shown in the video, the suspect appears to have long dreadlocks.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Stoppers TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-TIPS. All calls can remain anonymous. You can also anonymously contact the ATF’s KC field division at 1-888-ATF-TIPS.