SMITHVILLE, Mo. — The Smithville Police Department is attempting to identify a suspect involved in a recent armed robbery.

Police say the incident took place just before 9 p.m. on Wednesday.

A male suspect entered the Smithville Subway restaurant, brandished a firearm and demanded money, according to police.

Police say the suspect’s vehicle appears to be a silver Toyota 4 Runner with an unknown license plate.

Anyone with information is asked to call (816) 858-3521 or the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-8477.