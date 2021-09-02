Police attempting to ID suspect in August aggravated robbery at KCK liquor store

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Detectives with the Kansas City, Kansas Police Department are asking for help in identifying the suspect seen in the surveillance video above captured during an aggravated robbery last month.

The robbery was reported just before 10:30 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 9 at the State Avenue Liquor store located at 6439 State Avenue in KCK.

The video provided by police shows two separate views. The first one has audio, the second does not, as well as a series of still photos.

Police said the suspect walked from the north side of State Ave. on N. 64th Street and then ran back that direction on foot after the robbery.

The suspect is described as a tall, slender Black man, wearing black Adidas pants, a Tupac “Poetic Justice” t-shirt and holding a black Adidas jacket over his head. He is believed to be in his late teens or early 20’s.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.