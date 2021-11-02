Police attempting to ID suspect who smashed vehicle window with metal pipe at Kansas City McDonalds

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri Police Department is attempting to identify a suspect regarding an aggravated assault incident earlier this year.

Police said on on July 17, 2021, just after 7:30 p.m. the suspect followed the victim to the McDonald’s parking lot near 38th Street and Broadway Boulevard after she accidentally cut them off in traffic.

Once there, the passenger beat on the victim’s vehicle and smashed the window out with a metal pipe.

Police are asking anyone that can identify the suspect in the photos above to contact Detective Lauren Montgomery at 816-234-5227.