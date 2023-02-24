OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — The Overland Park Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a man involved in a robbery near the Oak Park Mall.

On Feb. 2, Overland Park police responded to a reported robbery in the 11500 block of W. 95th St.

Police say a man entered an Overland Park store and approached an employee inquiring about several gold necklaces. When the employee was holding the necklaces for the suspect to look at, the man quickly grabbed the jewelry out of the hands of the employee and ran away.

The suspect is described as a Black man, mid 20s-30s with facial hair and a stocky build. The suspect was wearing a black stocking cap, gray sweatshirt with “DEKALB” printed on the front and dark colored pants.

He was last seen getting into a red, four-door sedan of an unknown make.

Anyone with more information is encouraged to call investigators at 913-344-8729 or make a report on the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.