Police attempting to locate 22-year-old Prairie Village man with Autism

PRAIRIE VILLAGE, Kan. — Prairie Village police are asking for the public’s help in locating a 22-year-old man with Autism, who has not been seen since Tuesday afternoon.

Police said McGuirie Thomas was last seen wearing a NASA shirt with black sweatpants.

He stands 5’9″ and weighs 220 pounds.

He was last seen at his home near West 86th Terrace and Nall Avenue at about 2 p.m.

Police said Thomas is known to visit parks.

Police said he can be described as low-functioning, is mostly non-verbal and may react physically to a stranger.

His phone was lst pinged in the area of West 87th Street and Glenwood in Overland Park.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Police ask anyone with information to call 911 or the police department at 913-381-6464.