OSAWATOMIE, Kan. — The Osawatomie Police Department is attempting to locate a woman who was last seen nearly a week ago.

Police said 29-year-old Kayla Jean Offutt was last seen in Osawatomie on Thursday, June 3.

She is described as standing 5’10” and weighs 140 lbs. She has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Osawatomie Police Department at 913-755-2101.

