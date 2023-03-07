KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri Police Department is asking the public for help in locating a 31-year-old woman.

Police said Elecia Avenetti last spoke with family on Monday just before noon.

Her last known location is unknown but she is believed to be in the Kansas City, Missouri area, according to KCPD.

She is described as standing 5’5″ and weighs 150 pounds. She has black hair and dark brown eyes.

Police said the clothing she was last wearing is unknown at this time.

Her family is concerned for her mental and physical well-being, according to KCPD.

Anyone with information is asked to call the KCPD Missing Person’s Unit at (816) 234-5220 or call 911.