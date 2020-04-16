Police attempting to locate 80-year-old Kansas City woman with dementia

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are attempting to locate an 80-year-old woman with dementia.

Police said Brenda D. Smith was last seen leaving her home near 128th and Cherry Ave. around noon Thursday.

Smith is described as standing 5’2″ and weighs 135 pounds. She has gray hair and hazel eyes.

Police said Smith has other serious health concerns along with dementia.

She was driving a gold 1997 Lincoln town car and was wearing a pair of blue capris, a gray and burgundy top with a gray jacket.

Police said her family is very concerned for her welfare. If located, please contact the KCPD’s Missing Person’s Section at 816-234-5136.