Police attempting to locate 84-year-old Overland Park man with medical concerns

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — The Overland Park Police Department is asking for the public’s help to locate an 84-year-old man with medical concerns.

Police said George David Burton who goes by Dave was last believed to be at his home at 12:30 p.m. Thursday near W. 133rd Terrace and Reeder Street.

Burton is described as standing 5’10” and weighs 210 lbs. He is bald on top of his head and has gray short hair on the sides.

Police said he does not have his cell phone or his medications. He is driving a 2019 gray Nissan Sentra with Kansas tag 979LUF.