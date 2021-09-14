Police attempting to locate Grain Valley teen last seen Saturday afternoon

GRAIN VALLEY, Mo. — The Grain Valley Police Department is attempting to locate a 15-year-old girl who hasn’t been seen since Saturday.

Police said Brooke Crawford was last seen leaving her Grain Valley home around 3 p.m. Saturday.

She was last seen wearing black shorts and a blue Grain Valley t-shirt.

Crawford is described as standing 5’6″ and weighs 140 lbs.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Grain Valley Police Department (816-847-6250) or Jackson Count Sheriff’s Department (816-795-1960).

