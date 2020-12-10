Police attempting to locate missing Independence mom and infant daughter

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — A 22-year-old woman and her infant daughter have been reported missing in Independence.

Police say Hannah R. Roberts and her infant Janiyah R. Roberts were both last seen 10 p.m. Wednesday.

Family says she left with Janiyah and said she was just going to pick up a friend and would be right back but never returned home.

They are concerned for their welfare.

Police say Hannah drives a 2008 Gray Chevy Malibu with red accents, with Missoui license plate LB6P0R. It has a white sunblock on the rear window for the baby.

Hannah was last seen wearing a gray Chiefs Championship shirt and possibly black pants. She has long curly blonde hair, a nose piercing and is average build.

Janiyah was last seen wearing a light pink footed onesie with dark pink hearts. Police say she is approximately 3-months-old and weighs 10 to 12 pounds, with dark brown hair.

If you see this vehicle or know where they all, please call us at (816) 836-3600.