Police attempting to locate woman charged in murder of Kansas City mother of 3

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Police Department is attempting to locate 45-year-old Kashawn Roper. She has been charged with murder in the Aug. 23, 2020 killing of 23-year-old Jazmyn Henrion.

Henrion was shot and killed while inside a car in the area of East 68th Street and Cleveland Avenue, leaving behind three young children ranging from a few months to 6 years old.

Kashawn Roper

Back in August, FOX4 spoke with people who knew Henrion and were heartbroken and angry over the continued senseless violence in the city.

“How do you tell someone their mom is not coming home, just because,” Jovanna Graham said. “Y’all are destroying people’s lives.”

Graham said she treated Henrion like one of her own children. She said Henrion came to Kansas City without any known relatives after her mother died and planted roots in the city through her children.

Graham said Henrion’s youngest child was born just last summer.

“She loved her babies. That’s what hurts me the most, they not going to see their momma anymore. Jazmyn was such a good mother,” Graham said. “This is crazy, unnecessary evil, unnecessary shooting for no reason. You took somebody mom away from them because of what?”

Anyone with information is urged to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.