Police believe man wanted for murdering Iowa woman is in Kansas City

AMES, Iowa — A woman is dead, and police have a warrant to arrest a man who they believe is in Kansas City for her murder.

Police responded to a welfare check at an apartment in Ames at 7:02 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 20. When they entered, they found a woman who was dead. Police believe her death was from a homicide.

The victim was identified as Ranea K. Bell, 37, of Ames.

On Monday, investigators issued a warrant to arrest Richard G. Fleck, 33, for first-degree murder.

Police believe Fleck is in the Kansas City, Missouri, but they noted he also has ties to communities in Texas and Mississippi. He is described as a 5-foot-8 33-year-old Black male who weighs 165 pounds. He has short hair and tattoos on his hands and neck.

Police ask anyone who sees Fleck to call 911.

Anyone with other information regarding this incident is asked to call the Ames Police Department at (515)239-5133 or the anonymous tip line (515)239-5533. You may also contact Crime Stoppers of Central Iowa at (515)223-1400. Online anonymous tips may be submitted to www.crimestoppersofcentraliowa.com.