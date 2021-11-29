Police Board said Kansas City Police Chief Rick Smith is not being forced out

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Police Chief Rick Smith will remain in his role as the leader of the city’s police force, at least for now.

Kansas City’s Board of Police Commissioners released a statement following a special closed-door meeting Monday morning. The board’s statement also clarifies some of the things that have transpired between Chief Smith and the board to this point.

The statement said the board continues to support Smith, and never held a vote to terminate the Police Chief.

It also emphasized that Smith has planned to retire from the Kansas City Police Department after about five years. He was hired in August of 2017, so the coming year would be five years in the position. The statement said Smith will stay at least through the current budget process, but a specific date for his retirement was not provided.

News surfaced last week that Smith would retire in 2022. The announcement came just days after a Kansas City Police officer was convicted of manslaughter.

Smith met last week with Mayor Quinton Lucas and Mark Tolbert, president of the Kansas City Board of Police Commissioners, according to Lucas’ office who declined to comment.

Social justice advocates, some religious leaders and even one council member have been calling for Smith’s resignation or removal for well over a year now, largely since the protests in summer 2020.

They’ve pointed to the city’s rising crime and homicide rates, transparency problems and officer misconduct in the department. But in the past, Smith has held firm that he had no plans of retiring.