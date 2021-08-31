KCPD officers can now use serial number on badges instead of name in certain situations

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Tuesday morning the Kansas City Board of Police Commissioners voted to allow officers to use serial number badges in place of their names in certain volatile settings.

A commander would have to sign off on such a change, but there are already mixed reactions on this decision in the community.

“In this point in time, taxpayers need transparency, they need governments that they can trust,” Tarence Maddox said.

Maddox is still traumatized by a protest last summer at the Country Club Plaza. Maddox said he and his daughter were attacked by KCPD officers at a Black Lives Matter protest, and an officer pepper sprayed his daughter.

Maddox said the recent vote from the police commissioners has him feeling uneasy.

Officers said their request to the board stemmed from the protests last year. They’re concerned about doxing.

“As the officers stood there on post for several hours, folks were able use their names and find their addresses,” KCPD Deputy Michael Wood said. “With the serial number, they can’t do that.”

People can still make a complaint using the officer’s serial number.

Mayor Quinton Lucas agreed on the change and said he too has experienced the same thing.

“As somebody who’s had the fortune of people at my house or threat calls to my house, I agree whole heartedly with this policy change,” Lucas said.

But Maddox feels like this will create a divide in the community.

“Under certain circumstances, you want to take away the identity of someone that’s paid to protect and serve under certain circumstances that makes no sense,” Maddox said. “The civilian that pays taxes, you know, pays law enforcements checks, should always have fairness and transparency.”