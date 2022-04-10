KANSAS CITY, Kan. — One person is hospitalized with serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle containing six teens who were fleeing from police in Kansas City, Kansas Saturday night.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, around 10:30 p.m, police were in pursuit of a 2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee traveling northbound on 7th Street.

The vehicle then rear-ended a Dodge Avenger also going northbound on 7th street.

The driver of the Dodge Avenger, 53-year-old Yvonne Lawson of Kansas City, Kansas, lost control of the vehicle, ran off the road, and then crashed into a concrete wall.

Lawson was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries.

One person in the vehicle that was fleeing from police was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

