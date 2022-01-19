Police chase ends in multi-vehicle crash in Independence

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. – Independence police are on the scene following a chase involving a carjacking suspect. It ended in a crash involving five vehicles Wednesday afternoon at Noland Road and Lynn Court Drive.

Around 2 p.m., police received a call form a victim saying his vehicle had been stolen at gunpoint near the square area in Independence. The caller described his vehicle as a black F-350 pickup.

At around 2:15 p.m., officers located a pickup matching the description of the victim’s vehicle in the area of Noland Road and Gudgell Avenue, just south of the area where the incident was reported.

Officers attempted to stop the suspect who drove from the scene southbound on Noland Road.

According to police, just as officers had deployed the StarChase system to allow them to end the chase, the suspect went into oncoming traffic at Noland Road and Lynn Court and struck four other vehicles in the intersection.

The suspect ran on foot, but officers took him into custody shortly after, according to police.

Four people were injured in the crash; medics took two to the hospital with injuries believed to be non-life threatening.

The suspect is in police custody, and the investigation will continue into the carjacking.

Officers are still on scene investigating the crash.

The north and southbound lanes on Noland Road, north of Interstate 70 remain closed at this time. The westbound I-70 exit to Noland Road is also closed at this time.

FOX4 will continue to keep you updated as new details become available.