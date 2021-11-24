Police chase ends with truck hitting Kansas City-area hotel

Lights and sirens are seen atop a patrol vehicle in this file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

LIBERTY, Mo. — A Wednesday morning police chase ended at a Liberty hotel, after the suspect’s car rolled into the building.

According to the Clay County Sheriff’s office, the chase started in Clinton County. The suspect crossed into Clay County and deputies from the Sheriff’s office responded to help.

Deputies said the suspects drove to a hotel on Church Road in Liberty. They jumped out of the black truck and tried to run from deputies. They were arrested, but the driver apparently forgot to shift the car into park. Deputies said that when the suspects bailed out of the car, it rolled into the hotel.

A tow truck was called to haul the truck away. There is no major damage to the outside of the hotel.