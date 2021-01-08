Police chase in Kansas City ends in two-vehicle crash with seven people injured

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A police chase has ended in a crash Friday afternoon in Kansas City where seven people were injured.

The two-vehicle crash occurred near East 31st Street and Garfield Avenue. Police said it all started with a carjacking in Grandview when three teens stole a vehicle at gunpoint.

As police pursued the the suspects, the teens ran a stop sign at 31st and Garfield where they hit another vehicle that had four people inside — two children, ages 1 and 10, and two adults.

All four people in that car and the three teens in the stolen car were injured. One of the teens is in critical condition. The injury status for the others was not immediately available.

The three teens are at a local hospital but are in police custody.

No police vehicles were involved in the crash, and no officers were injured.

A KC police spokesman said the chase lasted a couple blocks. Power was out temporarily in the area, but has since been restored.

FOX4 has a crew at the scene and will update this story as more details are confirmed.