KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A police chase Thursday night ends in a three-vehicle crash, sending multiple people to the hospital with injuries in Kansas City, Missouri.

Kansas City police says Independence police officers were involved in a chase involving a black Kia Soll that had no registration on the vehicle and was reported stolen out of KCMO.

Just before 10 p.m., the suspect driver of the Kia failed to stop for a red light at E. 30th Street and Van Brunt Boulevard, striking a black Dodge Ram and a red Jeep Cherokee.

The suspect driver was taken to a local hospital and is reported to be in critical condition. A passenger in the Kia was also taken to the hospital and is reported to be in stable condition.

The driver and passenger in the Dodge were taken to the hospital in stable condition and the driver of the Jeep was not reported to have any injuries.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.