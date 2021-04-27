Police chase leads to two-vehicle crash Tuesday morning in Leavenworth

LEAVENWORTH, Kan. — Two people were taken to the hospital after a police chase ended in a two-vehicle crash Tuesday morning in Leavenworth.

The crash was reported just before 8:30 a.m. at the intersection of 4th Street and Eisenhower Road, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol.

The driver of a 2002 Chevrolet Monte Carlo was eastbound on Eisenhower Road running from law enforcement.

Another driver of a 2014 Ford Fiesta was southbound on 4th Street when they struck the suspect driver who ran a red light.

The suspect driver then struck an electrical pole on the southeast corner of the intersection. He was taken to KU Hospital after complaining of pain and has been identified as a 34-year-old Lansing man. It is unknown at this time why he was running from law enforcement.

The driver of the Fiesta, identified as a 19-year-old Leavenworth woman, was taken to KU Hospital with minor injuries.

The incident remains under investigation.