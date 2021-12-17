Police close Independence highway after pedestrian hit by vehicle

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — A driver hit a pedestrian in Independence Friday morning, forcing police to close access to a metro highway Friday morning.

Independence police were called to U.S 40 Highway and Interstate 70 around 6:30 a.m. When they arrived they found the victim critically injured. Crews took the victim to a hospital and said he or she may not survive.

Officers said they closed the westbound I-70 to U.S. Highway 40 ramp to investigate the crash. Officers were still in the area, and part of the highway remained closed at 8 a.m.