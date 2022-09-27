KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The president of the police board says commissioners welcome a federal investigation into the employment practices at the KCPD.

The U.S. Department of Justice’s civil rights investigation may be the result of a number of recent lawsuits by police officers accusing the police department of racial discrimination and retaliation.

Just last month, a police detective sued KCPD claiming he was punished for reporting another officer’s illegal search.

In April, a sergeant sued over alleged racial profiling during a traffic stop, and two black female officers sued the department alleging discrimination, retaliation and a hostile work environment.

Two years ago, three black female detectives sued the police department claiming they were discriminated against during an investigation into the crimes against children unit.

“The police department takes this investigation very seriously,” Mark Tolbert, president of the board, said. “We also welcome the DoJ investigation. And we are going to do everything in our power to assist in bringing the truth to the forefront concerning the areas of investigation i.e: Hiring practices, promotions, discipline and other matters within the Kansas City, Missouri, police department.”

Mayor Quinton Lucas has called the discrimination claims a leadership problem for the state of Missouri.

The mayor said anyone who questions how police can do better is accused of undermining policing.

Tolbert said police commissioners would discuss the federal investigation further during a closed session following Tuesday’s public meeting.

