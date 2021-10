KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Police have confirmed that their was a body found in the Missouri River, and have not identified the gender at this time.

The body was found in the water by kayakers.

The body was found East of the Bond Bridge.

Detectives are responding to the scene and will be investigating.

Right now there is no determination of if there was foul play involved.

