13-year-old Jayden Robker was last seen at 3 p.m. on Feb. 2 in the area of Northwest Plaza Drive and Northwest Plaza Avenue.

GLADSTONE, Mo. — Police have confirmed a body recovered Friday in Gladstone is that of a Kansas City teen who was missing for over a month.

Thirteen-year-old Jayden Robker was last seen Feb. 2 in the area of Northwest Plaza Drive and Northwest Plaza Avenue in Kansas City.

His family told police the teenager was riding his skateboard while on his way to a nearby QuikTrip gas station.

The FBI announced a $5,000 reward for information on Robker’s case, and the KC Crime Commission offered an additional $2,000.

On Friday, officers spent hours Friday in the area near Northwest Englewood and North Broadway, about an mile from where the 13-year-old was last seen.

“I kept telling my brother — I need to search those ponds. I just didn’t know there was another pond over there, or I would have gone and looked,” Jayden’s aunt, Susan Deedon, told FOX4 on Friday. “Even if he ran away, he ran away for a reason.”

That day, police confirmed they had located remains, and Robker’s family told FOX4 it matched the description of the teen.

Gladstone police said preliminary autopsy results indicate there is no obvious evidence of foul play. Gladstone and Kansas City police are still investigating.

“This isn’t the outcome we were really hoping for. We were hoping we’d find some answers, but not these ones,” Jayden’s uncle, Derek Robker, told FOX4 on Friday.

“He had a lot more live to live, to graduate, go to college, get married and have kids. That won’t ever happen with Jayden now,” his grandmother, Kitty Robker, said. “It’s hurting very bad, and I know the community and everyone who helped us, they’re crying, too.”