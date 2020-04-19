1 dead in officer-involved shooting at Raytown Walmart, witnesses describing hearing gunfire

RAYTOWN, Mo. — Police have confirmed an officer-involved shooting at the Walmart on Route 350 on Saturday night, April 18, killing one man.

Multiple witnesses described hearing shots ring out from the front of the store.

“I stopped in last minute just to grab a few things,” shopper Nick Schartz told FOX4. “When we first pulled in, you could hear a man and a woman arguing.”

Police told FOX4 that a man walked into the store at around 8:10 p.m. An off-duty officer still wearing his uniform contacted the the man and ended up shooting him. Police did not say why.

Schartz said he was at the back of the store when he heard between six and eight gunshots near the front. He said he and the other shoppers evacuated out of the back of the building.

It’s unclear if anyone else was involved or injured in the shooting.

Public records show several shootings have happened at this Walmart over the past few years.

FOX4 has a crew on the scene. This story will be updated as more information is made available.