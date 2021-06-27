Police continue asking for help locating man last seen at KCK hotel one week ago

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The Kansas City, Kansas Police Department is continuing to ask the public for help in locating a 32-year-old man who hasn’t been seen for one week.

Police said Justin Scott Siwek was last seen on Sunday, June 20, at the Days Inn located at 7721 Elizabeth Avenue.

Siwek is described as standing 5’10” and weighs 170 lbs. He has black hair and blue eyes. Police said he has a tattoo across his chest that says “Blessed” and was wearing a red tank top and khaki shorts.

KCKPD tells FOX4 Sunday that the case has sadly remained very quiet.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call 913-573-6036 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

We have received very few tips. We urge anyone with any information to please reach out. All@tips are anonymous. — Kansas City, Kansas Police Department (@KCKPDChief) June 27, 2021