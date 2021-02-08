Police continue investigating crash involving Andy Reid’s son that left 5-year-old girl critically injured

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Police continue to investigate a serious crash involving a Chiefs coach. That wreck happened Thursday night on I-435 south near Eastwood Trafficway.

Head coach Andy Reid’s son, Britt Reid, slammed into two other vehicles, injuring two young children.

Many answers about how and why the crash occurred will take a long time to get. As the the investigation moves forward, conversations about what happens next are just beginning.

Snow now blankets the spot where a serious crash unfolded Thursday night, heard from emergency crews here on Broadcastify.

“We’ve got EMS arriving on scene. We have one child possibly critically injured,” Broadcastify dispatch audio said.

That child, loved ones on GoFundMe say is five-year-old Ariel, who remains in critical condition.

KCPD says she and another child were riding with family members to help a relative stranded on the road. Both vehicles smashed into by a truck which records show was driven by Chiefs linebackers coach Britt Reid, son of head coach Andy Reid.

“My heart goes out to that young lady. I’m also a dad so I get that. I have concerns obviously on both sides,” Coach Andy Reid said.

Andy says his son Britt is still in the hospital, too.

“Britt did have surgery. He’s doing better now,” Andy Reid said.

While police await test results to determine if Britt Reid was legally impaired, police documents show he told investigators he’d been drinking and took a prescription medicine before the crash.

Mothers Against Drunk Driving partners with the Kansas City Chiefs offering classes to the team on making smart choices to avoid drinking and driving.

The organization fired off this letter to the team demanding accountability from the team’s “highest levels.”

“They are leaders in the community. They are individuals that the community looks up to and are role models for our children so it’s so very important for us to have that message as a reminder to them as we do with the community to always keep in mind these crashes are 100% preventable,” said Meghan Carter, MADD Missouri & Kansas field operations director.

The vehicles involved in Thursday’s crash are still being processed and it’ll likely take weeks for all information needed to be collected for possible criminal charges.

“We truly believe here at MADD that the decision to drink & drive and put lives at risk continually should be prosecuted to the absolute fullest extent of the law every time. No excuses and no exceptions,” said Alex Otte, MADD national president.

FOX4 reached out to the Chiefs, asking if they would talk about where britt reid was in the minutes leading up to the crash and if he was drinking at any team related events. The team referred us back to its Friday statement and would not comment further.