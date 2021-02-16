Police continuing to search for man charged in Belton homicide, considered armed and dangerous

BELTON, Mo. — The Cass County Prosecutor’s Office have charged a 38-year-old man in connection to the murder of 39-year-old Christopher Bell, of Lee’s Summit, in Belton on Friday, Feb. 12.

Charles Baldwin Jr. has been charged with murder, armed criminal action unlawful use of a weapon, felon in possession of a weapon and other charges in the murder.

Baldwin is not yet in custody and should be considered armed and dangerous.

He is described as standing 6’0″ and weighs 160 lbs. He has distinctive tattoos on his neck and face. One in particular is a “GUCCI” tattoo above his right eye. He is known to drive a red BMW sedan with unknown license plates.

Just before 12:30 a.m. on Febl 12, Belton officers responded to a shots fired call in the 8200 block of Spring Valley.

When officers arrived on scene they found Bell deceased in the parking lot of an apartment complex.

If you know where Baldwin can be found, contact the Belton Police Department at 816-331-1500 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.



