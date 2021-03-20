Police discover a body while on a routine call

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Just after 6:30 p.m. Friday evening police were called to check the welfare of a person near East 102nd Street and Oakland.

As officers were at the house investigating they found a body on the floor of the detached garage. The initial investigation leads police to believe this is a homicide. At this time there is no information on the victim or suspect in this incident.

Detectives are interviewing witnesses looking for what may have led to the death of this person. If you have any information regarding this incident you can call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.