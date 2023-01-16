OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — The Overland Park Police Department is investigating a case of vandalism at Blue Valley High School on Monday, which is also Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Vandals painted offensive language and pictures on the press box at the school’s football stadium in south Overland Park.

Pictures and videos reviewed by FOX4 of the vandalism also show anti-semitic, racial and homophobic slurs inside the press box.

The video shows extensive damage from spray paint on windows, walls and the door to the elevator. It appears that some equipment from inside the press box was also damaged.

Blue Valley High School Principal Charles Golden released a statement to students and staff on Monday saying “I am reaching out to you today with extremely upsetting news. This morning we learned the Blue Valley High School football stadium and press box were vandalized overnight. The vandalism includes the destruction of property, graphic images and vulgar and racially offensive language. Hate like this has no place at Blue Valley High and is not representative of our Tiger community.”

Golden went on to say they have closed the stadium until further notice to assess the damage and attend to the vandalism.

Police is helping the school and district officials with the investigation, according to Golden.

The school is asking anyone with information to speak with the Blue Valley High administrative team.