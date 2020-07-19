Police families, residents sickened to see memorial for fallen police officers vandalized

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Voices of outrage rang out on Saturday morning after vandals desecrated a celebrated police monument.

The remnants of Friday night protests in downtown Kansas City have left their mark. A Kansas City Police Department spokesperson said 11 people were arrested during a demonstration outside KCPD Headquarters, during which protesters spray painted profane words on the Kansas City Police Officers’ Memorial. That monument, which sits outside the precinct’s front doors, pays respect to 100 years worth of officers who died in the line of duty.

“The protests are fine. The marches are fine. The vandalism is not,” Cassie Williams, the wife of a KCPD officer, said.

During Friday’s protests, police say vandals threw fireworks at officers and at their building. The spray painted slogans, which defaced the monument’s base, read “Abolish KCPD” and “Go Home Feds.”

Police believe the later makes reference to “Operation LeGend,” a federal program that is injecting 225 federal agents into the fight against violent crime in the Kansas City metro.

Homicide totals for 2020 continue to grow at an alarming pace. As of Saturday, 102 people have been murdered in Kansas City, Missouri since January first.

“We want to come to the table and talk to people. We want to have conversations. We want to come up with real solutions. Spray painting things does not come up with real solutions,” KCPD Sgt. Jake Becchina said.

Tracy Meyers-Keeling’s father, Tom Meyers, was a tenured police officer who was killed by a drunken driver in 1998. Meyers-Keeling said seeing the vandalism was devastating. She visits the monument more often than she visits her father’s grave, and she’s demanding someone answer for the desecration.

“He must be looking down and just pissed off at how this city is responding and not supporting the officers who are here, protecting them,” Meyer-Keeling said. “They are hurting. Their blood is boiling. They still go out and put themselves on the line for these citizens, and nobody believes that.”

Community activists have spoken out against “Operation LeGend,” some of whom fear the presence of federal officers will make the growing violent crime problem worse.

Mayor Quinton Lucas said he doesn’t believe this vandalism reflects the values of the Black Lives Matter movement. The mayor said it’s merely bad behavior.

“There’s no reason for this. It’s a disgusting act. I said this morning, if this is the kind of foolishness you want to be a part of, go somewhere else. We don’t need that in Kansas City,” Mayor Lucas told a group of reporters.

Lucas isn’t the only Black Kansas City politician condemning the act.

“What they’re doing is silly and does enormous damage to the program, the plan, the hope,” Rep. Emanuel Cleaver II said in an interview on FOX News.

Mayor Lucas said he will ensure people arrested in connection with the vandalism will be prosecuted. Workers from DSG Industrial Cleaning Systems volunteered to wash the spray paint from the memorial.

By coincidence, a prayer service, which was already scheduled outside KCPD headquarters, looked on as company removed the spray paint. Joshua McDonald, who hails from Leavenworth, Kansas, said he’s been organizing these devotionals in tribute to law enforcement officers, and seeing the graffiti made him sick.

“It’s hard for me to understand why people want to come through and desecrate a memorial to officers who have fallen defending them,” McDonald said. “I want them to know we love them, and we’re going to back them in everything they do for us.”