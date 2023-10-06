KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The Kansas City, Kansas Police Department is working to locate a man who hasn’t been seen since Monday.

KCK police said Roger Hunt left his work at I-635 and Kansas Avenue early Monday and arrived home near North Oak Trafficway and 152 Highway in the north Kansas City area around 7 a.m. and hasn’t been seen since.

His phone and other belongings were left behind, according to family.

He’s described as standing 5’9″ and weighs 180 pounds. He has gray hair and blue eyes.

Family says Hunt would be in a maroon 2014 Jeep Patriot, license plate JJ0-W7A. Identifying stickers on the car are attached and the vehicle also has a light up skull hitch cover.

Hunt’s family has land in the Turney, Missouri area, just south of Cameron.

Family says this is extremely unusual behavior for him and there were no signs of problems in his personal life and was even planning for a vacation next week and a new grandbaby in a month or so.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or local law enforcement.