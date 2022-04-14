LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. — A man impersonating a Fed-Ex delivery driver is stealing packages, according to Lee’s Summit Police.

Detectives said the suspect has stolen packages from more than one porch in the area.

The picture police released from someone’s doorbell camera shows the man and the car he is driving.

If you know the man, or his location, call Detective Spring at 816-969-1724, the LSPD Tips line, 816-969-1752 or send the department a Facebook message referencing case #22-2466.

