Police find small pipe bomb in Pleasant Valley

PLEASANT VALLEY, Mo. — Investigators have found what they believe to be a small pipe bomb in Pleasant Valley.

Officers with the Claycomo Police Department and the Clay County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call about a suspicious item near Orchard and Kaill Road Friday afternoon.

When they arrived, they found what appeared to be a small pipe bomb.

The Kansas City Police Department’s bomb squad was called in to investigate and the device was taken to a safe location for destruction.

The investigation is ongoing.