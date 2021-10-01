Police find video of missing Lee’s Summit woman, but still can’t locate her

LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. — Investigators working to find a missing woman say they were able to track her to a Lee’s Summit business, but still haven’t been able to locate her.

A silver alert has been issued for a 63-year-old woman missing out of Lee’s Summit.

Evelyn Bruce was last seen near 2252 NE Town Centre at 8 p.m. on September 29.

Bruce is 5-foot-2-inches tall, 150 pounds with black hair, brown eye. She was last seen wearing a black wig, pink coat, and the leopard print shirt and leggings in the picture below.

Police say they found video that placed Bruce at a business near NE Ralph Powell and NE Woods Chapel Rd. at 9:45 p.m. on September 29.

Investigators are concern about Bruce because she suffers from early onset dementia, diabetes and epilepsy.

The Lee’s Summit Police Department said it is rare for them to not find a missing person of her age in the first 24 hours. If you see Ms. Bruce please call 911 or the Lee’s Summit Police Department at 816-969-7390.