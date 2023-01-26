ROELAND PARK, Kan. — A threat at Bishop Miege Catholic High School earlier this week involved racial and anti-Semitic posts.

The school emailed families an update on the investigation Thursday afternoon.

According to the email, the school and Roeland Park police determined one student is responsible for the threats and posts. Bishop Miege’s email says the student changed captions on pictures being shared in a group.

Based on the investigation, police say no one at the school was in danger.

We have concluded that there is NO credible threat that was ever going to take place because of these postings and we consider the school back to the set standards of being safe. Chief John Morris, Roeland Park Police

Bishop Miege says appropriate action involving the student has been taken, but did not explain what that discipline entails.

We will never waiver from public safety and take any threats or concerns as a top priority. We are truly grateful for the cooperation from parents during this period of time. We have experienced your partnership on an even deeper level. Bishop Miege Administration

School administrators were alerted of a social media screenshot with inappropriate language and a threatening message around 10 p.m. Monday.

The school called police and officers went to homes of students allegedly involved. The school also said it had officers at school during the day Tuesday as the investigation into the threats continued.