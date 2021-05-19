Police found boy involved in Liberty AMBER Alert after mom took him to the hospital

LIBERTY, Mo. — A 10-month-old boy was handed over to relatives after his mother was arrested for kidnapping, and triggered an AMBER Alert, according to Liberty police.

Police responded to a Liberty apartment around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday. They said the boy’s mother and two men took the child from his father. Officers said the men were armed with a pistol and a knife.

The boy was located several hours later, and miles away, at a hospital in Kansas City, Missouri. Investigators say the baby’s mother took him to the hospital so doctors could check on his health.

Officers arrested Ashley Haygood, the child’s mother, on suspicion of kidnapping. They also arrested a suspected accomplice on unrelated charges.

Officers are still looking for a third suspect. He is known as Twanty. Contact Liberty police if you know his whereabouts.

Additional information – black male suspect reportedly known as Twanty, pictured here.



Suspect vehicle may be a Chevy Silverado or GMC pickup truck. pic.twitter.com/ZfdL66Wh52 — Liberty, Missouri Police Department (@libertymopd) May 19, 2021

Investigators expect the Missouri Division of Family Services, courts and other family members will be involved in any future custody arrangements involving the 10-month-old.

Charges have not been filed in the case as of Wednesday afternoon.

Download the FOX4KC news apps: iPhone and Android