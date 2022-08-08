KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Five deadly shootings over the weekend have investigators struggling to keep up with the homicide caseload, according to activists.

Across the country, it’s getting harder for police to solve a surging number of killings.

According to the FBI, nationally, homicide detectives clear less than half of their cases. That’s an all-time low.

Based on data, Kansas City hasn’t been immune to this trend.

Out of the 94 reported homicides in Kansas City this year, police say they’ve arrested suspects in 34 cases.

Latrice Murray has been waiting 13 years for justice in her son’s murder.

Darreon Murray was shot and killed in a drive-by shooting in 2009, and Latrice says her son’s case remains unsolved.

“It really hurts me because as a community we have to do better,” said Latrice, an outreach specialist for KC Mothers in Charge. “We have to speak up. You see something speak up, speak out, it might be your family next. We all need to help each other.”

KC Mothers in Charge is working to help the department bring justice to more families. The group distributes hanging door tags to help police get information to solve more homicides.

In addition, anyone can scan a QR code with their phone, provide tips anonymously on any crime, and be eligible for up to a $25,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest.

